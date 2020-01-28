Something is brewing between the Spurs and Selena
We wonder what it could be?
Univision,Jan 28, 2020 – 5:04 PM EST
Mysterious image of Spurs logo along with the Selena signature "S" logo were intertwined together on a graphic over lyrics from the Queen of Tejano on social media. Something is brewing.
No other details were included other than "Coming soon to the @attcenter." We're curious on what this could be?
Selena birthday is coming up on April 16 but the anniversary of her death is coming up on March 31st. Also, this year marks the 25th year anniversary of the Tejano queen's death.