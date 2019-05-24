KXTN 107.5 FM HD 2 & 1350AM
Someone broke into a house and takes nothing but actually left it clean
In Marlborough, Massachusetts a home owner is still wondering why someone would break into his house and not take anything. In fact, the homeowner had noticed that the beds were made, the rugs vacuumed and even the toilets were scrubbed.
The intruder had made origami roses on the toilet paper rolls.
Nate Roman calls the experience "weird and creepy."
Sergeant Daniel Campbell states that the department hasn't heard of similar incidents such as this one and there are no suspects. Roman said he may have left his backdoor unlocked and that a housekeeping service had went to his home by mistake.