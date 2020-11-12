Siggno's frontman Jesse Turner sings acoustic set at a friend's mother's funeral
By: Univision,Nov 12, 2020 – 11:45 AM EST
The lead singer of Siggno, Jessie Turner sings heartfelt acapella song "Mama" at his friend Joey López's mother Gloria's funeral back in July. Jesse gets assistance with the music from the birds nearby.
Mientras le cantaba a la madre de mi amigo Joey López, se escuchaba más hermosa la canción con la ayuda de los pajaritos. Grabado: 07/12/2020 QEPD Gloria #siggno #gruposiggno #rockteñoPosted by Grupo Siggno on Thursday, November 12, 2020
