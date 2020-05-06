Siggno shares music video to "Como Una Película"
Dedicated to all of the people working the frontlines.
Univision,May 6, 2020 – 11:00 AM EDT
Jesse Turner gives us hope with new song from his band Siggno commending the frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement he gave the other day on Facebook live. "The song says it feels like we're in a movie and we've just gotten to the worst part of the movie. It seems like the world has just stopped turning, cause everything just stopped. We couldn't go outside."
“You turn on the news and you could see was people infected and how this was growing all around the world and it felt like the world has just paused, ’cause everyone had to go home and nobody could go out and nobody could do anything, like the world stopped turning,” Turner added.