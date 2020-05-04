Siggno releases new song 'Como Una Película'

Frontman Jesse Turner explained his new single on Facebook Live Sunday. "It seems like the world has just stopped turning, cause everything just stopped. We couldn't go outside." The Siggno frontman said to his fans.

“You turn on the news and you could see was people infected and how this was growing all around the world and it felt like world has just paused, ’cause everyone had to go home and nobody could go out and nobody could do anything, like the world stopped turning,” Jesse added.