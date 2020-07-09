Shia LaBeouf gets full chest tattoo for new movie

To help put actor Shia LaBeouf in character for the role as a gangster in the upcoming movie The Tax Collector, he decided to get a full chest tattoo.

David Ayer, the director of the film and director of Suicide Squad explained the great lengths that the actor would go for the part. We mean he did get a tooth ripped out for his part in the film Fury. That's extreme.

LeBeouf plays Creeper, a "tax collector" for a gang network kingpin known as "The Wizard." Now the 34-year-old actor has the word "Creeper" permanently tattooed across his chest with other details. The film drops on August 7th.