Selena's 1990 album is inducted into the National Recording Registry
Univision,Mar 30, 2020 – 11:48 AM EDT
We've got some great news!
The Library of Congress has recognized Selena Quintanilla's second studio album Ven Conmigo, which was released in 1990 and the first Tejano record by a female artist to achieve gold status. The album was archived into the library's National Recording Registry of culturally, historically & aesthetically important recordings to the nation’s sound heritage.
THE NRR produced the ultimate "Stay At Home" playlist that also includes Whitney Houston and Tina Turner with the likes of other inductees.
