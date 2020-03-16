Selena XXV- Veinticinco Anos has been rescheduled

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (March 13, 2020) – Suzette Quintanilla, CEO/President of Q Productions, made the following statement on Friday, March 13, 2020:

“There are very uncertain times ahead given the nature of what’s going on right now. Our family truly understands everyone’s concerns about the COVID-19 virus. We’ve spent the past several days monitoring the situation and we feel that rescheduling the tribute concert for Selena is in the best interest of everyone.

“Rescheduling will give people time to feel more comfortable and bring calm and ease during this unprecedented time.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to select the best and most responsible date to ensure the safety of everyone coming to the event. It will still be held in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

“Our family still looks forward to celebrating Selena’s life and legacy with all the fans around the world. The celebration is still happening... just a different day.

“For anyone who purchased a ticket, please hold on to it. It will be honored for the rescheduled show. Fans with questions about refunds can contact Ticketmaster Fan Support at 800-653-8000, or reach out to your original point of purchase.”



