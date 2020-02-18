null: nullpx
Selena tribute bringing top acts to San Antonio

May 9th inside the Alamodome
Feb 18, 2020 – 03:24 PM EST

Selena Quintanilla-Perez will be honored in a big way on May 9th inside the Alamodome with the Quintanilla family and representatives from the City of San Antonio.

The announcement made inside the dome calls for performances by Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G, Ally Brooke, Isabel Marie and many others. There will be a special laser light show presented by H-E-B.

The event will be held starting at noon till 11:45 p.m. in the Alamodome. Tickets are on-sale now at Selena25.com

