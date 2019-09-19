Selena Quintanilla-Perez's convicted murderer asks for new trial

Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who is responsible for the death of Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla wants a second chance at freedom with a new trial.

Reports state that a petition was filed on March 28, 2019 stating that her imprisonment is unlawful. Saldívar also accused Carlos Valdez of withholding evidence that could have benefitted her in the courtroom.

The former Selena fan club president specifically referred to a pair of shoes and a black baseball cap that were excluded from the evidence. She claims that the clothing may have helped prove that the shooting was "accidental".

"It is the jury, no less, that would decide the fate of the petitioner, between [life] in prison and [freedom]". said the statement. "The jury, NOT the defense or the prosecutor is the trier of fact of all relevant material evidence and they alone should and DID determine between conviction and acquittal.”

“The prosecutor, Mr. Valdez, presented evidence of the trail of blood he states the victim left behind as she ran 130 yards (390 feet) from the room to the front lobby of the motel,” the court papers read. “The ‘withholding’ of the victim’s shoes (i.e. White Reebok Tennis Shoes) are of a great consequence because if it is as Mr. Valdez claimed in his March 16, 2018 interview that the Petitioner ‘stepped’ on victim’s blood as she followed the victim, then ‘intent’ would have been proven or disproven. For 23 years, the jury nor the defense knew that such shoes existed.”

The case was dismissed by the court on the grounds that it was filed in the incorrect venue.