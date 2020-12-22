Selena Quintanilla-Perez to be honored with posthumous GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award
By: Univision,Dec 22, 2020 – 11:57 AM EST
Our beloved Tejano queen will be honored at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards next month. Selena Quintanilla-Perez will be awarded with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award. Selena has been recognized along with musicians such as Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa and Talking Heads.
The information was posted to Selena's official Facebook page.
The Recording Academy® has announced the honorees for its 2021 Special Merit Awards. Honoring Selena the Lifetime...Posted by Selena on Tuesday, December 22, 2020
