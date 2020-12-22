null: nullpx
EN VIVO

Selena Quintanilla-Perez to be honored with posthumous GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award

Dec 22, 2020 – 11:57 AM EST
New!

Press here to react

React
Comparte

Our beloved Tejano queen will be honored at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards next month. Selena Quintanilla-Perez will be awarded with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award. Selena has been recognized along with musicians such as Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa and Talking Heads.

The information was posted to Selena's official Facebook page.

The Recording Academy® has announced the honorees for its 2021 Special Merit Awards. Honoring Selena the Lifetime...

Posted by Selena on Tuesday, December 22, 2020
React
Comparte
Advertisement
GRATIS: Los canales en línea + populares de Univision App
Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Uforia: La selección de videos latinos + movidos

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Despierta América: Despierta al mejor entretenimiento y las últimas noticias

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Delicioso: Satisface tus fantasías culinarias con recetas deliciosas

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...
DIGITAL CHANNEL

Horóscopos: Los astros predicen que...

Default

Default