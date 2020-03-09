Selena makes history at the Houston Rodeo

The Queen of Tejano was officially inducted into the Star Trail of Fame at Rodeo Houston on Sunday (March 8, 2020), which was International Women's Day. This unveil made it's big mark in RodeoHouston history because she is the first Latina and second female to be inducted.

The unveiling was captured on video and posted to RodeoHouston's instagram account.

Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla were in attendance unveiling the golden plaque for Selena Quintanilla-Perez which was positioned next to Elvis Presley.

A photo of the plaque that was permanently hung up reads.

"Selena is one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century. She remains a legendary artist who has become a bicultural icon. The Queen of Tejano made three RODEOHOUSTON performances., including her last concert at Reliant Astrodome in 1995. Selena entertained nearly 180,000 Rodeo fans during these performances. She will forever be loved by her fans, and continues to inspire generations with her music. 1994 - 95 (with Los Dinos - 1993)"

Selena had became the ninth person to be inducted into the Star Trail at the RodeoHouston joining celebrity icons such as Reba McEntire, Brooks and Dunn among others.

At this year's rodeo, Becky G paid a tribute to Selena with performances of Como La Flor, Baila Esta Cumbia, La Carcacha and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.



On May 9th, Selena XXV (Veinticinco Años) tribute concert will take place inside the Alamodome in San Antonio. Performances will be by Pitbull, A.B. Quintanilla y Los Kumbia All Starz and many, many others. Tickets for that event are sold online at Selena25.com