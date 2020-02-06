Second grader brings handgun to school

San Antonio Independent School District has reacted to a second grade student who brought a handgun Wednesday.

The incident happened at Hirsch Elementary School when the student told his peer that he brought the weapon and had it in his backpack.

The classmate who witnessed the handgun notified a staff member who immediately confronted the student who brought the handgun and confiscated it. SAISD said in a statement Thursday.

School administrators and SAID Police had discussed the incident with the student's parents.