Schertz threw a big grand opening party for a $4 million fire station

Residents of Schertz were invited this past Saturday, November 9th to celebrate their newest tax investment to the city, a brand new $4 million fire station. Fire station #3 is a 12,000 square-foot facility on Lower Seguin Road by FM 1518 and Corbett Junior High School that houses 1 engine truck, 1 brush truck, 1 reserve engine and 12 firefighters.

The facility will have a living space for the firefighters, a radio/watch office, a community meeting space that can be used as a classroom for staff and the general public.

People that visited the new station enjoyed bounce houses, brats, hot dogs and cake along with face painting and a marching band as well as prizes and a tour of the new facility.

Fire trucks were on display and kids were able to climb aboard to look inside.