SAWS wants to remind people not to flush anything but toilet paper

The San Antonio Water System wants to remind their customers to only toss toilet paper in the toilet when you're about to flush. They're campaigning "Wipes Clog Pipes".

As true as this is, there are some people still tossing those wipes which are labeled "flushable" when they're truly not. Yes, toilet paper may be scarce at the moment therefore some people are taking extreme measures for alternatives to TP.

Some examples people are flushing down the toilet that aren't flushable are: facial tissue, paper towels, napkins, facial wipes, diapers and socks to name a few. Gross. Toss those in your trash can.

So, now is not a good time for your toilet to be backed up and possibly flood your house and will become an expensive problem later.

Save yourself the time and trouble and only flush the three P's: pee, poo and (toilet) paper.