SAWS declares stage one restrictions on Friday

For those who have programmable sprinkler systems, you may want to set it for your watering date. San Antonio Water System (SAWS) is seeing a trend of water usage that will push down our precious water from the Edwards Aquifer down past 660 feet.

As more San Antonians stay home, the water usage went up and also the hot summer months with little to no rain play a big factor. So SAWS is placing us under stage one water restrictions starting Friday, July 10th.

This means that residents must water on their designated days before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

You can water by hand at any time and any day during the restriction.

Sprinklers must be used by last digit of your address.

0/1 - Monday

2/3 - Tuesday

4/5 - Wednesday

6/7 - Thursday

8/9 - Friday