San Marcos to reopen access points to the river

City officials of San Marcos announced today that they will be reopening river access and most of their city parks with the exception for three areas after a "steady decline of COVID-19 cases."

Capes park, Thompson's Island and Rio Vista pool will remain closed. On September 16th at 8 a.m. public facilities, riverfront parks, neighborhood parks, playgrounds, athletic complexes, tennis and basketball courts will open up to the public. The children's plays cape will reopen on September 18th.

“As we welcome the public back to enjoy our facilities, parks and beautiful river, we ask that the community remains diligent in following CDC guidelines, local and state-mandated regulations and works together to continue to stop the spread of COVID," said City Manager Bert Lumbreras. “Our goal is to keep our facilities and parks open and accessible to all.”

"Our goal is to keep our facilities and parks open and accessible to all," said Lumbreras. "To achieve this, we encourage everyone to practice safe, responsible behavior as we reopen so we can all enjoy our treasured community resources."

The public restrooms will be open daily until 8 p.m. and cleaned twice daily at the city park, children's park and William & Eleanor Crook Park.