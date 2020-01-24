San Antonio to combat homelessness with affordable housing grant

In effort to help the homeless, the city of San Antonio just recieved $10 million from the federal government to help our housing crisis.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is dividing the $9.4 million exact to organizations that assist the homeless such as Haven for Hope, American GI-Form, South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless and Family Violence Prevention Services.

The government is providing grants to the housing authorities for both San Antonio and Bexar County. Vouchers will be available to those who need rental assistance to low-income and elderly people as well as those with disabilities.