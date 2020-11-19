San Antonio Spurs acquire two players from the 2020 NBA Draft

The 2020 NBA Draft were held a bit differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spurs made their selection in the 11th pick with Devin Vassell from Florida State Wednesday night. Vassell stands 6 feet and 7 inches tall with a wide wingspan of six feet, ten inches. He was ranked one of the top defenders in the U.S. and a leader in blocks and steals in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Then with the 41st pick in the second round of the NBA Draft, the Spurs select pointguard Tre Jones from Duke University. Jones is 6-foot, three and a consistent shooter and a pull up threat during the pick and roll.

On another note, this marks the Spurs first lottery selection since 1997 and an all-time 23-year historic franchise streak without a lottery pick.

Can't wait to have you in San Antonio Devin and Tre!

For those who want to know, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards, a shooting guard from Georgia as their number one pick.