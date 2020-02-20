San Antonio soldier body returns home from Afghanistan

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The body of 28-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez arrived at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Thursday afternoon.

Personnel of the base and family members lined up along Harmon Drive to pay their respects for the fallen soldier who was transported through JBSA-Randolph.

A public viewing for Gutierrez has been scheduled from Noon to 1 p.m. on Friday at Community Bible Church then followed by a memorial service. He'll be put to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Gutierrez was with Sgt. 1st Class Rey Rodriguez of New Mexico when they were killed on February 8th by an Afghan solider in was is called an "insider attack."