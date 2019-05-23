KXTN 107.5 FM HD 2 & 1350AM
San Antonio smoking ban goes in effect June 1st
Starting on Saturday, June 1st, San Antonio's smoking ban will go into effect in all city parks, greenway trails, and public spaces such as the Market Square, La Villita and the River Walk.
Univision,May 23, 2019 – 2:47 PM EDT
San Antonio joins similar cities in Texas that aims to reduce smoking and tobacco use amoung the youth.