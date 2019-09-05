San Antonio quarter launches today

Keep an eye out for the new quarter that has just been released by the U.S. Mint. The quarter represents San Antonio with the San Antonio Missions on it.

The mint is releasing new coins in circulation that represents each state's history as part of the America the Beautiful Quarters program that was designed by Chris Costello and sculpted by Joseph Menna.

The San Antonio Missions is a National Historic park and aligns well with the history of the United States, Texas and of course San Antonio. The quarter is an ode to the largest concentration of Spanish missions in North America. Sectioned off in four parts the coin will represent icons that symbolize farming, community, Spanish heritage and irrigation methods to sustain life in San Antonio.