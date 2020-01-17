San Antonio preps for 33rd annual MLK March Monday
Join over 300,000 people marching for a cause Monday
Univision,Jan 17, 2020 – 2:48 PM EST
Join your Univision San Antonio family along with 300,000 marchers from all kinds of different backgrounds ready for the largest Martin Luther King Jr. marches in the United States Monday. Mayor Ron Nirenberg along with other local, state, and national officials will be in attendance.
Monday, January 20, 2020
Starts: MLK Academy at 3501 MLK Drive 10 a.m.
Ends: Pittman-Sulivan Park at 1101 Iowa Street
VIA will be offering park and ride services on Monday.
- Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St. (Lot 1)
- St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. (Lot 22). Lot 22 is at Montana and Mittman streets.
VIA busses will be dropping riders off at MLK Drive, west of Upland Drive then pick up riders to return to their original pick up locations after from Noon until 3 p.m.
Take note of the following road closures
- Dilworth from New Braunfels to Welhousen
- Harding from New Braunfels to Welhousen
- Nevada from New Braunfels to Connelly
- Dakota from New Braunfels to Connelly
- St. Anthony from Iowa to Virginia
- Palmetto from Virginia to Montana
- MLK Dr. from Piedmont to Palmetto
- Nevada from Piedmont to New Braunfels (VIA Park and Ride)
- Paul from Piedmont to Palmetto
- Dakota from Toledo to New Braunfels (School Bus pickup)
- Wyoming from Toledo to Palmetto
For more information, visit https://www.sanantonio.gov/MLK