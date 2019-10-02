San Antonio Police honors slain Sikh Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in Cedar Park

San Antonio Police Department joins other Texas agencies in honoring fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal was the first Harris County Sherriff's Office Deputy to wear a dastar or turban while on patrol and the HCSO allowed him to keep his beard due to requirements of his Sikh religion.

The 10-year-old police veteran Dhaliwal was ambushed and gunned down after pulling over a vehicle with two people at 12:45 p.m. September 25th. Robert Solis, 47 was able to get out of the vehicle that was pulled over and go behind Dhaliwal shooting him twice.

Dhaliwal was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital but had later died to the gunshot wounds. Solis was apprehended at a nearby shopping center and will be charged for capital murder on a police officer.

SAPD patrol units departed the Alamodome parking lot at 6 a.m. Wednesday.