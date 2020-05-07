San Antonio opens up two walk-up COVID-19 testing sites

The City of San Antonio's Metro Health along with the San Antonio Fire Department's Mobile Intergrated Health Program partnered up to provide two walk-up COVID-19 testing sites. Both sites don't require an appointment.

Get tested if you have a cough, difficulty breathing, a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, body aches or muscle pain, chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, chronic health conditions such as heart disease or lung disease, blood pressure, aged 65 or older or have traveled in the last two weeks.

There is no cost for the test.