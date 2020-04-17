null: nullpx
San Antonio Blood & Tissue Center need your help

Who can donate?
Apr 17, 2020 – 10:47 AM EDT

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has sounded the call for help from San Antonians. With only 330 new donations on Thursday, there's a lot more donations they could use during this critical time.

There are some scheduled donation locations coming up in the next few days. Those interested would have to make an appointment before arriving.

April 17, 2020
Holmes High School Cafeteria
6500 Ingram Rd. San Antonio, TX 78238

April 18, 2020
Milltown Historic District Ballroom
561 Oasis St. New Braunfels, TX 78130

April 19, 2020
MacArthur Park Church of Christ Fellowship Hall
1907 NE Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78217

April 20 & 21, 2020
Embassy Suites Landmark Bluebonnet Ballroom
5615 Landmark Parkway San Antonio, TX 78249

April 21, 2020
Kenedy City Hall Auditorium
303 W. Main St. Kenedy TX 78119

April 22 - 23, 2020
City of Schertz Community Center
1400 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX 78154

April 25 & 26, 2020
Cornerstone Church Praise Center
18755 Stone Oak Parkway San Antonio, TX 78258

May 2 & 3, 2020
St. Peter the Apostile Catholic Church Gym / Activity Center
202 W. Kronkosky Place Boerne, TX 78006

