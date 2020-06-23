San Antonio grocery giant makes pay increase permanent

San Antonio based grocery giant H-E-B just announced they will be giving all their partners new pay increases worth twice as much as the "Texas Proud Pay" program that started in March.

All hourly store, warehouse, manufacturing and transportations partners were thanked for their commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic with a $2 per house wage increase.

"We believe this crisis will be around for an indeterminate amount of time and our goal is to reward our Partners for their hard work and dedication with more than temporary bonuses," the company said in a statement.

The new long-term pay increases, effective this week, will be worth more than twice the temporary $2 raise for the average employee over the next year. The increases will be worth "considerably more over their careers," said H-E-B.

This marks the biggest pay increase in the history of the store. The company also noted that they have extended medical leave to all of their employees.

"In the event that one of our Partners is diagnosed with coronavirus, they will receive pay," H-E-B said.