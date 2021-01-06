San Antonio Food Bank to hold a massive food distribution drive
The Food Bank will hold the mega food distribution this week. People must register in advance.
By: Univision,Jan 6, 2021 – 05:37 PM EST
. Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
SAN ANTONIO, Texas.- The San Antonio Food Bank will hold a mega food distribution in the west of the city this Friday.
The Food Bank will hold the mega food distribution this week. The West San Antonio event will take place on Friday, January 8 at Gustafson Stadium on the, just inside the 410 loop.
People must register in advance for both vehicles and walking.
Anyone who wants more information can click here.
