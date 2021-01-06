null: nullpx
San Antonio Food Bank to hold a massive food distribution drive

The Food Bank will hold the mega food distribution this week. People must register in advance.
Jan 6, 2021 – 05:37 PM EST
. Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO, Texas.- The San Antonio Food Bank will hold a mega food distribution in the west of the city this Friday.
People must register in advance for both vehicles and walking.
Anyone who wants more information can click here.


