San Antonio Food Bank seeking volunteers

Jul 6, 2020
The San Antonio Food Bank has been working non-stop since the start of the crisis COVID-19 has put on our community. Now, the food bank is in dire need of volunteers to help distribute food for the next several weeks. Without help, the assistance may have to be scaled down and some distributions may have to be cancelled.
The food bank has set up a website for people to sign up to volunteer.
Here's what you need to know:
- Temp check upon arrival - All volunteers will be given a no-touch temp check upon arrival. Volunteers with a temperature of 100.4 or above (the recommended threshold from the CDC) will be asked to leave and reschedule their shift.
- Deep cleaning – Food Bank staff are continuously doing deep cleanings at all of our volunteer locations before, during and after volunteer shifts.
- Social distancing: Accommodations are in place to allow volunteers to perform their duties with reasonable social distancing.
- Provide Protective Gear – All visitors are required to wear a mask/face covering before entering our facility and during volunteer shifts. No exceptions. Hand sanitizer is available upon entry prior to kiosk check in and is also located throughout our various facilities. Gloves are provided at the start of each volunteer shift.
- Closely Monitoring Personal Health – We ask that if you are feeling sick, you cancel your registration and come back after you are certain you have no symptoms nor contracted COVID-19.
