San Antonio COVID-19 cases spikes to all-time high

SAN ANTONIO, TX -

The positivity rate for Bexar County / San Antonio metropolitan area rose to 18% Sunday from 4.8% two weeks ago. While people are out and about just keep in mind wearing a mask and social distancing. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 6,882 and a death toll of 97 people including the fatality on Sunday.

San Antonio hospitals have 406 COVID-19 patients. 133 are in intensive care and 64 are on ventalators.

The new numbers are raising alarms from Memorial Day weekend opening of the state. These figures aren't including the protesting around the city as of yet.