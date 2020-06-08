San Antonio cooling centers help cool people
Hot weather is here and the temperatures can be extreme at some times. The city of San Antonio has set up some cooling centers around the city. Just call ahead before you go to see if they've hit capacity. Also, bring face covering with you and practice social distancing with a minimum of 6-feet between you and others. It is important to stay hydrated during heatwaves. There are some things to concider while the weather is warming up.
- Conduct outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening when it is cooler.
Outdoor workers should drink plenty of water or electrolyte-replacement beverages and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned facility. Those unaccustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment need to start slowly and gradually increase heat exposure over several weeks.
- Check on the elderly. Take the initiative to visit seniors to look for signs of heat-related illnesses. It takes the elderly nearly twice the time of younger people to return to core body temperature after exposure to extreme temperatures. A phone call to the frail elderly is not sufficient to determine the condition of the senior or the home.
- Wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of perspiration.
- NEVER children, senior citizens or pets unattended in a vehicle, even for a short period of time!
- A wide-brimmed hat helps prevent sunburn as well as heat-related illness. Sunscreen also protects from the sun’s harmful rays and reduces the risk of sunburn.
- If the house is not air-conditioned, seek accommodations in air-conditioned facilities during the heat of the day: malls, movie theaters, libraries, etc.
- Take frequent cool baths or showers if your home is not air-conditioned.
- Electric fans should only be used in conjunction with an air conditioner. A fan can't change the temperature of a room; it can only accelerate air movement, and will accelerate the body's overheating.
Also avoid alcohol and sugary liquids. Check in on loved ones who don't have air conditioning.
Seniors 60+ can request a portable fan with PROJECT COOL by calling 2-1-1. Supplies are limited.
|Carver Library
|3350 E Commerce St
|San Antonio, TX 78220
|Phone: 210.207.9180
|Description: Library
|Site Hours: Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Collins Garden Library
|200 N Park Blvd
|San Antonio, TX 78204
|Phone: 210.207.9120
|Description: Library
|Site Hours: Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Johnston Library
|6307 Sun Valley Dr
|San Antonio, TX 78227
|Phone: 210.207.9240
|Description: Library
|Site Hours: Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Memorial Library
|3222 Culebra Rd
|San Antonio, TX 78228
|Phone: 210.207.9140
|Description: Library
|Site Hours: Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Mission Library
|3134 Roosevelt Ave
|San Antonio, TX 78214
|Phone: 210.207.2704
|Description: Library
|Site Hours: Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Westfall Library
|6111 Rosedale Ct
|San Antonio, TX 78201
|Phone: 210.207.9220
|Description: Library
|Site Hours: Tue. 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wed. through Sat. 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center (Council District 6)
|8353 Culebra Rd
|San Antonio, TX 78251
|Phone: 210.558.0178
|Description: Senior Center
|Maximum Occupancy: 50
|Site Hours: Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Bob Ross Senior Center (Council District 8)
|2219 Babcock Rd
|San Antonio, TX 78229
|Phone: 210.207.5300
|Description: Senior Center
|Maximum Occupancy: 50
|Site Hours: Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Claude Black Community Center (Council District 2)
|2805 E Commerce St
|San Antonio, TX 78207
|Phone: 210.207.5233
|Description: Senior Center
|Site Hours: Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|District 2 Senior Center (Council District 2)
|1751 S WW White Rd
|San Antonio, TX 78220
|Phone: 210.207.5390
|Description: Senior Center
|Maximum Occupancy: 40
|Site Hours: Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|District 5 Senior Center (Council District 5)
|2701 S Presa St
|San Antonio, TX 78210
|Phone: 210.207.5270
|Description: Senior Center
|Maximum Occupancy: 20
|Site Hours: Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Normoyle Senior Center (Council District 5)
|700 Culberson Ave
|San Antonio, TX 78211
|Phone: 210.207.5650
|Description: Senior Center
|Maximum Occupancy: 40
|Site Hours: Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Northeast Senior Center (Council District 10)
|4135 Thousand Oaks
|San Antonio, TX 78217
|Phone: 210.207.4590
|Description: Senior Center
|Maximum Occupancy: 50
|Site Hours: Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|South Side Lions Senior Center (Council District 3)
|3303 Pecan Valley Dr
|San Antonio, TX 78210
|Phone: 210.207.1760
|Description: Senior Center
|Maximum Occupancy: 40
|Site Hours: Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|West End Park Senior Center (Council District 1)
|1226 NW 18th Street
|San Antonio, TX 78207
|Phone: 210.207.1719
|Description: Senior Center
|Maximum Occupancy: 15
|Site Hours: Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Willie M. Cortez Senior Center (Council District 4)
|5512 SW Military Dr
|San Antonio, TX 78242
|Phone: 210.207.5294
|Description: Senior Center
|Maximum Occupancy: 40
|Site Hours: Mon. - Fri. 7:00 am - 4:00 pm