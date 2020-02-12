San Antonio baseball team new jersey takes on tacos

The San Antonio Missions will transform into the San Antonio Puffy Tacos for three games against the Iowa Cubs in May. The SA Missions are giving an ode to National Puffy Taco Day that happens on May 22nd.

"When people think of San Antonio's food scene, they think of puffy tacos," Missions President Burl Yarbrough said. "The puffy taco is a dish that is unique to our great city of San Antonio and is deserving of national recognition. These jerseys will showcase a little bit of what makes San Antonio so special to fans and the rest of the baseball world."

The jersey has a puffy taco shell background with the essential ingredients like lettuce, cheese and guacamole. On the right sleeve, the Texas flag is represented and on the left sleeve will sport the puffy taco logo.