San Antonio 2020 election results
Local and federal election results for San Antonio
By: Univision,Nov 4, 2020 – 09:58 AM EST
This November 3, the inhabitants of San Antonio attended the polls to cast their vote in an atypical election due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After a day of apparent calm, the voting booths closed at 7pm. Below is the list of winners:
Federal Senate in Texas
John cornyn
Federal Congress District 20
Joaquin castro
Federal Congress District 21
Chip roy
Federal Congress 23rd District
• Tony Gonzales
Federal Congress District 28
Henry Cuellar
Proposal A - Advanced Transportation
Approved yes
Proposal A from the city of San Antonio
Approved yes
San Antonio Workforce Development Proposal B
Approved yes
Bexar County Sheriff
Javier Salazar
Bexar County Tax Collector
Pending
