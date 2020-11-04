null: nullpx
San Antonio 2020 election results

Local and federal election results for San Antonio
Nov 4, 2020 – 09:58 AM EST
This November 3, the inhabitants of San Antonio attended the polls to cast their vote in an atypical election due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After a day of apparent calm, the voting booths closed at 7pm. Below is the list of winners:

Federal Senate in Texas

  • John cornyn

Federal Congress District 20

  • Joaquin castro

Federal Congress District 21

  • Chip roy

Federal Congress 23rd District

• Tony Gonzales

Federal Congress District 28

  • Henry Cuellar

Proposal A - Advanced Transportation

  • Approved yes

Proposal A from the city of San Antonio

  • Approved yes

San Antonio Workforce Development Proposal B

  • Approved yes

Bexar County Sheriff

  • Javier Salazar

Bexar County Tax Collector

Pending

