Ruben Ramos stars in upcoming film

Bearline Film Productions and Silent Flight Media will be releasing a film titled "On American Soil". The film is about an American born oil field worker who learned about the disappearance of his god daughter during an illegal border crossing. With the determination to find her, Jose illegally crosses the border to track her down in hostile terrain. Jose used to be a border patrol officer himself. Jose finds himself soon to be confronted and questioned about his American citizenship. This story points the spotlight at the nightmarish hell in which courageous illegals face when trying to illegally cross the border to find a better life.