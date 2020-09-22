Rose Elva & The Crew release third single 'Solo En Mis Sueños'
Sep 22, 2020
The visuals for this slow cumbia style track was produced by Sal Gomez of Gomez Productions and written by the lead vocalist, Rose Elva. This tune is about a woman who has a secret crush on a man but is too shy to reveal. So it is in her dreams that she can have a relationship with him. She awakes to only find out that it is Solo En Mi Sueños.
The song is released by the group from New Mexico and is their third single. Rose Elva & The Crew are currently working on their debut album to be released in 2021.
