Retired military dogs up for adoption

Officials from Lackland Airforce Base are looking for people interested in adopting retired military K-9's. The dogs that come up for adoption are ones who had failed to meet the training standards of the military.

Older dogs are unfortunately overlooked and has officials worried.

The dogs range from 10 - 12 years of age and includes breeds such as German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, and Belgian Malinois.

The dogs are experts in drug detection and explosive detection and were also used in specialized missions according to Joint Base San Antonio's 341st Training Squadron.

First priority for the top dogs go to law enforcement agencies and lastly the public.