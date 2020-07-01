Remains of Vanessa Guillen have been found and a suspect killed himself this morning

The family attorney Natalie Kahwam confirmed on Wednesday that the remains of Vanessa Guillen were found even though family members said they are waiting for official confirmation.

"We believe that her remains were found" said Kahwam. "We believe that the suspect had killed himself in the morning. And that, unfortunately, does not provide us much information about how this happened, why this happened. About why a beautiful young soldier is not with us today."

Kahwam was referring to a suspect that shot himself when police and federal marshals were closing in on him early Wednesday morning in Killeen, Texas.

A press release on Killeen's Police Department's website state that they were joined by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force along with investigators from the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division as they were searching for the suspect.

When they attempted to make contact with the individual he displayed his weapon, raised and discharged it on himself in a suicide. The agency did not disclose on any further information on the suspect they were pursuing.

Officials at Fort Hood have not yet confirmed any of the information released by the Guillen family. The remains will be sent to Southwestern Forensics in Dallas for verification.