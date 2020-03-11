Remainder of Houston rodeo has been canceled

The City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made an announcement that the RodeoHouston will be shutting down their operations due to growing coronavirus concerns.

The mayor held a press conference with rodeo officials and the Houston Health Department to discuss what the cancellation meant. RodeoHouston began on March 3rd and had been projected to go through the 22nd. The rodeo in Houston expects over 2 million visitors annually.

RodeoHouston is among many events during spring break to have either been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19.

As of today, Mayor Turner signed an emergency health declaration that is to be placed for 7 days. After that, city council has to vote to continue the declaration.

This decision will impact the concerts at the rodeo. Also impacted, is the Tour de Houston had to be cancelled as well including any city produced, co-sponsored or permitted events in the month of March will be cancelled.

"The health and safety in our region is paramount." said Mayor Tuner in a press conference regarding the cancellation of many Houston events.