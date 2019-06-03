Red light cameras banned in Texas but not in this town

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott just signed a bill about banning red light traffic cameras in the state of Texas. Two area cities in Bexar county could keep theirs operating legally under existing contracts with American Traffic Solutions.

The city of Leon Valley and the city of Balcones Heights will be the only two cities in the county to keep their red light cameras in operation through the ban date of September 1st.

As for Leon Valley, this means that they could extend traffic light cameras for an additional 10 to 20 years through May 2038 despite the new law.

Red light cameras take photos of the car and driver when the operator of the vehicle enters the intersection when their side of the light is red. Violators are typically fined by mail anywhere from $75 to $100 per offense.

Supporters state that traffic light cameras help make the streets safer and enforce the law for offenders. The city of Leon Valley states that the traffic light cameras reduced the number of accidents by 70% since the installation in 2007.