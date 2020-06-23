Powerful earthquake shakes southern and central Mexico
Tsunami threat
Univision,Jun 23, 2020 – 01:31 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY, MX - A powerful 7.4 earthquake rocked parts of southern and central Mexico Tuesday (June 23). People ran out of buildings into the streets in Mexico's capital. Witnesses say that there was no damage to any of the buildings.
A tsunami warning was issued for Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala after the earthquake.
It has been revised down from 7.7 earthquake to a 7.4.
