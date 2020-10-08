Port Aransas beaches to be closed to vehicles Thursday to Saturday due to Hurricane Delta

Officials in Port Aransas announced Tuesday that they will be closing off the beach area to vehicles starting at 8 p.m. Thursday till 9 a.m. Saturday morning due to possible flooding from Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane Delta is a major category 2 storm packing winds of 100 MPH or more that made landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning. The storm is growing and becoming more powerful as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico towards the U.S. coast in the new few days.