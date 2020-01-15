Pope names first woman in Vatican Secretariat of State

Pope Francis just made history by appointing an Italian lawyer to be the first woman to hold a management position in the office of Secretariat of State.

Francis named 27-year-old Dr. Francesca Di Giovanni on Wednesday for the role in the most important office. She will be responsible for running a division that coordinates the Holy See's relations with the United Nations and other intergovermental organizations.

Those type of positions are normally held for priests, bishops or cardinals. Giovanni said that she was surprised that the Pope had selected her for the role.

"I sincerely never would have thought that the Holy Father would have entrusted this role to me" Giovanni said to the Vatican News.

Very few women hold similar rank in other offices of the Vatican, including the undersecretary at the Vatican's congregation for religious orders and two undersecretaries in the Vatican office for laity.