Planes with coronavirus patients on their way to U.S. quarantine sites

Aircraft will transport passengers from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus was first detected are headed to the United States this week.

Planes will be flying into Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA; Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, CA; Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX and Eppley Airfield in Omaha, NE.

According to the U.S. Military, two jets took off from China and landed at Travis Air Force Base Thursday.

Passengers who are arriving in the U.S. will be screened, evaluated and monitored by the CDC before taking off and landing on every flight.

Passengers arriving to their respected quarantined spots will be held for up to 14 days. Housing will be provided for individuals. Medical care will be readily available to the passengers at first sight of symptoms.