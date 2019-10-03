Paid sick leave ordinance passed by city council

The controversial "Paid Sick Leave Ordinance" has been officially passed during a San Antonio City Council meeting on Thursday, October 3rd with 8-3 votes.

The new ordinance will start on December 1st, which will require local business with more than 15 or more employees to accrue 64 hours of paid sick leave per year. Smaller businesses will be capped at 48 hours per year.

Three City Council members; Rebecca Viagran, Manny Pelaez and Clayton H. Perry had voted against the ordinance.

Earlier this year, a coalition of several businesses filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent the ordinance from going into effect.