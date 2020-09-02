null: nullpx
Padre Island National Seashore reopens after clean up from hurricane Hannah

Camping is back
Sep 2, 2020 – 11:15 AM EDT
Good news! Padre Island National Seashore will be reopening Malaquite and Bird Island Basin campgrounds beginning Friday. The campgrounds were shut down due to all of the debris and to make sure structures are safe after Hurricane Hannah.

The closure was extended because of Hurricane Marco and Laura, which were headed for the area but had turned at the last minute towards Louisiana.

The reopening will be based on a first come, first served basis.

You can get more information on their website: https://www.nps.gov/pais/index.htm

