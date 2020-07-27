Padre Island heavily damaged after Hurricane Hanna
Lots of debris, lots of cleaning up to do
Univision,Jul 27, 2020 – 12:56 PM EDT
Padre Island National Seashore is closed until further notice.
The Laguna and Gulf sides of the island suffered sustainable damage per park officials. A full assessment needs to be made in order for them to re-open.
Hurricane Hanna made landfall at 5 p.m. on Saturday with sustained winds of 90 mph. Now the former hurricane is near the mountains of central Mexico and is now downgraded to just a tropical disturbance.
The "T-head" portion of the famous and iconic Bob Hall Pier was ripped off. The pier is closed and will be repaired.
