Padre Island heavily damaged after Hurricane Hanna

Padre Island National Seashore is closed until further notice.

The Laguna and Gulf sides of the island suffered sustainable damage per park officials. A full assessment needs to be made in order for them to re-open.



Hurricane Hanna made landfall at 5 p.m. on Saturday with sustained winds of 90 mph. Now the former hurricane is near the mountains of central Mexico and is now downgraded to just a tropical disturbance.