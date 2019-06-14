Officials investigating why Texas alligator has knife stuck in head

There is video of an alligator in a Texas lake swimming around with a large knife in it's head. The gator was spotted by several people this week and someone got the gator on video.

Fort Bend County Game Warden's Office stated that their team found the injured gator and will be removed and taken for examination depending on the severity of the injuries.

Spokesperson for the Warden's Office, Barry Eversole said that charges could be filed if authorities are able to find the person responsible.

Resident Erin Weaver told NBC affiliate KPRC-TV, "I can't believe someone would be that cruel to do that to one of our alligators in our community."

"Almost every morning I see them" Weaver said. "Never have I seen them aggressive or even defensive, if you walk by and startle them they just go underwater."

"I feel that somebody did this on purpose." Weaver explained. " I can't imagine this animal going after somebody that they would have to defend themselves, because we've never had that happen before."

Alligator researchers and experts state that they are incredibly resilient and their thick bone on their skulls is most likely what may have stopped the knife from fatally harming the animal.