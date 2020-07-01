Nueces County issues strict restrictions to public beaches ahead of holiday weekend

Tuesday, Nueces County officials said that they will be cutting off all vehicular traffic to beaches in Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. This means that no vehicle that has wheels and powered by a motor can enter or drive on the beach starting Thursday, July 2nd through Tuesday, July 7th at 6 a.m. However, the beaches will be open to the public so people who are willing to make a walk or bike ride to the beach can enjoy the water and sand. Also noted that Bob Hall Pier will remain open.

These measures are taking place because officials are trying to limit the amount of people on beaches due to the giant spike of COVID-19 around Texas. Beaches will implement a curfew from 8 p.m. till 6 a.m. daily until July 11.

Mustang Island State Park will be open but with limitations. So contact them for more information about park capacity or if reservations are required.

Padre Island National Seashore announced Wednesday that they will not allow any overnight camping during the holiday weekend.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Padre Island National Seashore is our number one priority,” the release stated. “The NPS is working service wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”