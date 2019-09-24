Nominees for Latin Grammys 'Best Tejano Album' released
Are you going to tune in?
Univision,Sep 24, 2019 – 4:05 PM EDT
The 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 14, 2019 live on Univision.
There are 50 categories representing the best over-all achievements in performance, production, and songwriting.
Category 25 shows the five contenders for the "Best Tejano Album". Who will be taking home the 2019 Gramophone award?
1. SIETE El Plan [Indepe Music]
2. TU PRÍNCIPE Lucky Joe [M Music & Entertainment Group, LLC / Freddie Records]
3. COLORES Elida Reyna y Avante [Freddie Records]
4. ASÍ ME ENSEÑARON David Lee Rodriquez [VMB Music Group]
5. NUNCA TE RINDAS Vidal [Freddie Records]