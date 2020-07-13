NFL team Washington Redskins to change their team name and logo after 87 years
Major news from the NFL right now
Univision,Jul 13, 2020 – 11:47 AM EDT
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
The Dallas Cowboys rival team Washington Redskins made an announcement on their social media account Monday morning.
In a press release, they said that they will be retiring the "Redskins" name and logo.
Dan Snyder, the owner of the Redskins along with Coach Rivera are working to come up with a new name and logo that will "enhance the standing of proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte